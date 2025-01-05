Snow in Halifax: Calderdale Council warns residents against travelling today and tomorrow as weather warnings are extended
Calderdale has been blanketed by snow, causing severe disruption to public transport and even closing the Piece Hall and all household waste recycling centres.
And the council is warning against any unnecessary travel until Tuesday morning.
They said: “Weather warnings have been updated and remain in place for snow and ice across Calderdale until 12pm Monday.
"The forecasted weather can cause extremely dangerous snow and ice conditions for the foreseeable.
“We encourage all residents not to travel where possible today and tomorrow.
"Travelling in extreme conditions can cause delays for emergency services and potential danger for you and others. Plan ahead for the foreseeable and consider alternative arrangements where possible.
"We'd like to remind residents that our teams are working hard with local partners and neighbouring authorities to keep critical routes accessible between emergency service bases, hospitals, and very low-level access in large areas of communities.”
