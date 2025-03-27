"Anger has turned to apathy for many Poolies" - Opposition Focus: FC Halifax Town v Hartlepool United

We spoke to Robbie Stelling from the Hartlepool Mail for the lowdown on FC Halifax Town’s opponents on Saturday.

How have Hartlepool been doing of late?

It has been another long, challenging and disappointing season at Pools and the last couple of months have been among the most difficult of a turbulent campaign. Pools have changed manager three times for the second season in a row and are still dealing with some of the fallout from Darren Sarll's divisive tenure. The club made the bizarre decision to dispense with Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips in April, moving quickly to replace him with Sarll; in just about every sense, the former Stevenage, Yeovil and Woking boss was the complete antithesis of Phillips. Pools won just four of Sarll's 15 games in charge, failed to score a goal at home in almost seven hours and were dumped out of the FA Cup at the fourth qualifying round stage for just the second time in their history - the first being last season, a sign of how things have gone for Pools in recent years. Sarll alienated fans, even referring to supporters as "clever Dicks" following a defeat at Forest Green in September, the fourth game in a row Pools had lost without scoring, and was sacked in October. The problem was that Pools had put a lot of faith in Sarll and given him the freedom to embark on a complete overhaul of the squad in the summer. Veteran Lennie Lawrence stepped in, initially as a caretaker before being given the role on a permanent-ish basis in November. Pools also moved to recruit Anthony Limbrick, who arrived with an interesting background having worked in the academies of Southampton, West Ham and Peterborough and managed in England, Wales and Gibraltar, as head coach and former Carlisle assistant Gavin Skelton, who was appointed first team coach. Lawrence, who turned 77 in December - making him, according to our dubious research, the third oldest active manager in the world at the time - steadied the ship and helped Pools rebuild their confidence following the straight-talking Sarll's departure. A legend of the game, Lawrence managed Charlton for almost a decade and was one of the inaugural Premier League bosses, leading Middlesbrough to the top flight in 1992. He was expected to remain at the helm until the end of the season but stepped down last month. The announcement was, bizarrely, dropped into the end of a 10 minute YouTube video posted on the official website and described as a club update. Following Lawrence's decision to step down - he has returned to his dual role as a member of the board and advisor/mentor - Limbrick was promoted to the top job, becoming the first ever Australian to take charge of Pools. Incredibly likable and full of passion and energy, it's been a difficult start to Limbrick's tenure; having won his first game at the helm, Pools didn't win any of the next eight and were beginning to look nervously over their shoulders towards the relegation zone prior to a thumping 4-1 win over Boston on Saturday. There have been some issues - Limbrick has flip-flopped between a 4-2-3-1 and 3-5-2 formation and has made some bizarre selection decisions - but also some positive signs. The Australian took charge at a difficult time and has had to deal with a number of injuries to key players as well as off-field uncertainty after chairman Raj Singh announced his sudden decision to resign, vowing to stop funding the club at the end of the season. While an interim board - who have, officially at least, remained anonymous - released a statement last week confirming the club were already in talks with prospective buyers, concerns over the club's future can't have helped in recent weeks. A long answer I know, but reflective of the chaotic state of the club.

Who will be your dangermen on Saturday and why?

Action from Hartlepool v Halifax earlier this season

Talismanic striker Mani Dieseruvwe, who Halifax fans will know all about, scored 25 goals last season and has 14 this term. Veteran Gary Madine, who has scored goals at a much higher level, has eight for the campaign and the pair are certainly a handful whenever they play together. Dieseruvwe is one of a number of high profile players out of contract in the summer and hasn't been able to replicate last season's sparkling form, but remains a real fan favourite. Young winger Reyes Cleary has been a revelation since signing on loan from West Brom in January and is regarded as one of the most exciting players to have played for Pools in recent years; he's scored two goals in his last three games and has given a lot of full-backs a rough ride in the last couple of months. Attacking-midfielder Anthony Mancini is probably the club's most talented player but has struggled for fitness over the last two seasons. He impressed last weekend on his first start since New Year's Day. Keep an eye out for midfielder Jamie Miley, who signed for Pools from Newcastle in January; his brother Lewis was part of the Magpies squad that lifted the League Cup at Wembley. He's been growing in confidence of late and is keeping former Halifax man Jack Hunter out the side.

Main strengths and weaknesses of the side?

Despite their considerable attacking talent, Pools have struggled to create chances at times this season and have certainly failed to make the most of them when they come along. They've been more solid defensively in general this term but have only kept one clean sheet in their last 17. While they've rarely been turned over, they've struggled to capitalise on leads, have dropped a startling amount of points from winning positions and have drawn 16 games, more than any other side in the division. There's a good team in there somewhere, we just haven't seen it often enough.

How do Hartlepool fans feel about where the team is at the moment?

Given that Pools are likely to finish in mid-table again this season, a lot of the fans' energy is being directed towards off-field issues at the moment. While there is little love left for enigmatic owner Raj Singh, there are concerns that Pools are facing a race against time to secure their future. Saturday provided a welcome lift for Pools fans and the supporters remain among the most committed - and longest suffering - in the country. That said, anger has turned to apathy for many Poolies. Other than when Pools won promotion to League Two in 2021 and followed that up with a strong first season back in the Football League, reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup and the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy, it's been a pretty miserable spell for the club. Pools have finished in the top half three times in the last 17 seasons, two of which have been unremarkable 12th placed efforts.

What's their style of play, what can Halifax expect to come up against?

Pools seem to have tried pretty much anything and everything this season, although Anthony Limbrick is doing his best to turn them into a more possession-based side. The big challenge he's encountered is that he's inherited a squad assembled by Darren Sarll, who favoured a far more direct approach. While the last three performances have been a considerable improvement, it has felt like square pegs in round holes at times.

Injuries/suspensions?

Luckless defender Dan Dodds is out with a hamstring injury, although plucky teenager Louis Stephenson is proving an able deputy as an energetic wing-back. Jack Hunter has missed the last two games with a hip issue and has struggled to settle at Pools so far this season. Skipper Luke Waterfall hasn't featured in any of the last four games following a back complaint, although he was on the bench on Saturday; there's no guarantee he'll get back into the side, with Billy Sass-Davies impressing in his absence.

Likely line up and formation?

Always tough to call with Limbrick, who hasn't yet named an unchanged side in his first 10 matches at the helm. This could be the weekend however, providing Anthony Mancini has come through the last few days OK.

3-4-1-2: Adam Smith; Billy Sass-Davies, Tom Parkes (c), David Ferguson; Louis Stephenson, Jamie Miley, Nathan Sheron, Reyes Cleary; Anthony Mancini; Mani Dieseruvwe, Gary Madine.