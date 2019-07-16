FC Halifax Town: Club to sift through applications for manager's job tomorrow

FC Halifax Town say they will review their applications for the managerial vacancy at The Shay tomorrow before drawing up a shortlist of contenders.

Former boss Jamie Fullarton left the club yesterday (Monday) after 17 months in charge, with defender Nathan Clarke and head youth development Steve Nichol in charge of the friendly with Doncaster Rovers tonight (Tuesday).

In a post on their Twitter account, the club said: "We've received a vast number of applications for the 1st Team Manager position, these CVs will be reviewed tomorrow and a shortlist of candidates interviewed."

Former Rotherham, Oldham and Tranmere boss Ronnie Moore has told The Courier he will be applying for the role, while ex-Halifax boss Neil Aspin has topped a Courier fans' poll on who should be the club's next manager.