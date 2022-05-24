FC Halifax Town v Chesterfield LIVE

Scott Tallis took charge of Halifax’s 1-0 home win against Grimsby in January, in which he awarded Town the winning penalty, scored by Matty Warburton. Also took charge of Halifax’s 2-2 draw at Boreham Wood in September, as well as Chesterfield’s 4-0 win at Southend in October and The Spireites’ 1-0 win at Grimsby in December, their 2-2 draw at Stockport in February, when he sent off former Town man Jeff King, and their 4-2 defeat at Bromley in April. He has shown 51 yellow cards and one red card in 19 National League games this season.