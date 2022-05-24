We'll bring you all the updates from the game, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.
FC Halifax Town v Chesterfield LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, 19:29
One to watch
Striker Danny Rowe is a proven goalscorer at this level, having scored an incredible 192 goals in 283 appearances at AFC Fylde, where he achieved legendary status, scored the winner in the 2019 FA Trophy final and won several records and player of the year awards. Since then he has played for Oldham and Bradford before joining Chesterfield in April last year. He has scored five goals in 13 games this season.
The only side to finish in the play-offs that Chesterfield lost to on the road this season was Halifax, having won at Solihull and Grimsby, and drawn at Notts County and Wrexham, as well as at champions Stockport.
The only side to finish in the play-offs that Halifax lost to at home in the league this season was Wrexham, having beaten Notts County, Chesterfield and Grimsby at home, and drawn at home with Solihull, as well as beating champions Stockport at home, although Town did lose to Notts County at home in the FA Trophy.
Tonight’s ref
Scott Tallis took charge of Halifax’s 1-0 home win against Grimsby in January, in which he awarded Town the winning penalty, scored by Matty Warburton. Also took charge of Halifax’s 2-2 draw at Boreham Wood in September, as well as Chesterfield’s 4-0 win at Southend in October and The Spireites’ 1-0 win at Grimsby in December, their 2-2 draw at Stockport in February, when he sent off former Town man Jeff King, and their 4-2 defeat at Bromley in April. He has shown 51 yellow cards and one red card in 19 National League games this season.
PW stops for a couple of selfies with some young Town fans on his way from his BT Sport interview back to the changing rooms
Managers
PW and Paul Cook have just had a friendly looking chat by the dugouts, both look quite relaxed
ICYMI - My interview with Jordan Slew, who starts tonight for Town
"We're ready to go" - Slew on Shaymen's play-off chances ahead of eliminator clash against Chesterfield
Jordan Slew says it's a huge achievement for FC Halifax Town to have reached the National League play-offs - and is confident of the club's chances.