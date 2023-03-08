Millington targets attacking additions as Town winger is given option to go elsewhere

Jordan Slew. Photo: Marcus Branston

Slew has made 18 league appearances this season for Halifax, but has only started one league game in the last four months.

The news comes as Millington attempts to reassemble his squad ahead of the transfer deadline later this month.

When asked if there would be any departures from the club, the Town boss said: "We've circulated players, so obviously Tom Scott's out, Sam Smart's out, there's been interest from National League North in Sam Minihan but he's not interested in going anywhere, I think he's enjoying his time at Halifax.

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

"And we've given Jordan Slew the option to go and get football elsewhere and we're just talking through one or two options for him at the moment."

On whether there would be any additions to his squad, Millington said: "It's a bit like a hamster wheel, a lot of stuff going on in the background, but nothing to report."

"But we'll have to yeah, we need to bulk up the squad so we're going to need some bodies in.

"So we will look to bring in some bodies, hopefully at the top end of the pitch.

"Clearly defensively the clean sheets would suggest we're doing something right at the bottom end but we might just need to add a bit that will help us score more goals."

Bolton loanee Adam Senior has proved a superb addition since his arrival, and has contributed to Town's three clean sheets on the spin in their last three outings.

"I like Adam a lot, I think he's shown his versatility, he's got ability but he's also got a real good character as well," said Millington when asked if he would like to extend his loan again.

"Very calm, gets in and gets his job done, there's never any drama around him, so he's the type of player we really want to work with and if we can do anything longer-term then we'd really like to."

Jordan Keane is yet to return to training due to a back injury and is not expected to be available for Saturday's FA Trophy quarter-final at Aldershot.

Tom Clarke did return to training on Monday after a knee injury and has an outside chance of being in contention on Saturday.

Millington says midfielder Kian Spence is now back in training.

"It's pleasing to see because that's progress but it's still going to take time," said the Town boss.