Shaymen complete double swoop from King's Lynn

FC Halifax Town have begun their summer transfer business by completing a double swoop from manager Adam Lakeland’s former club King’s Lynn.

Highly rated central midfielder Cody Johnson, who was on loan at Lynn last season from Stockport, joined yesterday (Friday) before being joined today by right-back Dylan Crowe.

Central midfielder Johnson, 20, was outstanding last season for King’s Lynn and won the Young Player of the Year and Supporters Player of the Year awards.

He is joined by Crowe, 24, who is a former England youth international who was at Ipswich Town earlier in his career.