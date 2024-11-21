Stott scores four tries on debut to lead Halifax to emphatic win

Halifax Ladies' tight head prop Natalia Laing breaks forward in the win over Keswick. Pic: Bev Clough

Winger Aaren Stott had a debut to remember on Saturday, when he scored four tries in Halifax’s 57-9 home demolition of Thirsk.

​The emphatic result leaves Halifax second in Counties Yorkshire 3, just one point behind Leeds Corinthians, who host Halifax in a mouth-watering top of the table clash on November 30.

The hosts dominated last weekend’s game and Dion Groombridge was the first to cross the whitewash, Sean Dyson successfully adding the conversion.

It only took another three minutes for some more powerful interplay by the forwards to set-up Stott for his first try that made it 12-0.

The third Halifax try came on the 25-minute mark and following a dominant Halifax scrum, Chris Clough scored from a break by Jack Fairbank.

Stott went over again and Kyle Carter ended the first half in style with a touchdown that gave Halifax a 31-0 half-time lead.

There was no let-up in the second half and Groombridge finished off a fine move to cross. Dyson adding the extras.

Thirsk gave their fans something to cheer when Bill Rose scored a converted try but the Halifax onslaught resumed when Carter crossed to make it 45-7.

Stott completed his hat-trick try, Jack Fairbank adding the goal, before the winger bagged his fourth shortly after to cap a memorable match.

Halifax Ladies overcame Keswick Falcons 12-5 in a hard-fought clash to put a marker down before their cup fixture in two weeks.

Keswick applied early pressure through strong forward carries and they broke the deadlock when the winger raced away to score wide.

That proved to be the only score of a battling first half but Halifax were much improved on the resumption and after a series of penalties, Lucy Cochrane took the initiative to crash over and put the game back in the balance.

Fax started to put numerous phases together, moving the ball continuously across the pitch before another strong carry by Nel Luck set-up a break into Keswick’s 22.

The ball went right and Keswick initially stood firm but Luck then found a gap to cross the whitewash. Nina Zebedee-Howard added the extras.

Keswick tried to fight back but Fax held firm to secure a very hard-fought win.