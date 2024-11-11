James will play the Piece Hall in Halifax on June 6

Rock outfit James has announced a series of outdoor gigs for the summer including a date at the Piece Hall, Halifax.

They are also releasing James, Live at the Acropolis on January 31.

Recorded at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens in July, the album and accompanying film captures James performing a show with a 22-piece orchestra and gospel choir.

The album also contains 10 tracks that were not featured on the band’s number one album Be Opened By The Wonderful.

Lead singer Tim Booth said: “We flew a 22-piece orchestra, eight-piece choir, nine-piece band and all the brilliant technical crew needed to the oldest music venue in the world to see if we could capture magic in a bottle.

"Could the spontaneity and chaos of James blend with the vision and structure of Joe Duddell, orchestra, and choir. We did it.

“Athena smiled on us, Chris Atkins and his film crew captured the moment and collectively, we did it. In this gig the band, choir and orchestra become one. Magic in a bottle.”

Founder and guitartist Jim Glennie said: “The Acropolis gig was always a long shot. We had repeatedly applied for a permit to play and repeatedly we failed.

" The decision was made behind closed doors by historians and archaeologists. We pitched again James 40th Anniversary with an Orchestra and Gospel Choir … they said ‘Yes’. I guess that was the easy part.

Logistically a nightmare, with nine band members, 22-piexe orchestra, eight-strong choir and musical director Joe Duddell, not including all the sound, lighting and film crew required.

“Availability, wages, flights, equipment, the cost was eye-watering but as a once in a lifetime opportunity, we had to do it.

The set list was a mixture of all the highlights of our two collaborations with Joe, with a special emphasis on any songs that had not been on Opened By The Wonderful, 10 to be precise.

“James gigs are always a bit special but this was something else. A jaw-droppingly beautiful setting, steeped in history and mythology, awe-inspiring and humbling.

“With a Herculean effort from all involved, we pulled it off and filmed by the extremely capable and very talented Chris Atkins, you have a chance to share it with us.

“Be transported to a balmy, summer evening in Athens, you can almost smell the pine groves and hear the cicadas. Enjoy.”

The band have enjoyed one of their most successful years of their career, achieving their first studio album number one with Yummy in the summer, and their biggest-ever arena tour with sold-out shows at Co-op Live and The 02.

They followed this with a run of international summer festival dates and have toured the US and Canada with Johnny Marr.

James will play the Piece Hall in Halifax, on Friday June 6.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 15 November.

Club 1779 members have been given pre-sale access and can sign in at: https://www.thepiecehall.co.uk ​​​​​​​/event/james/

Live at the Acropolis can be pre-ordered at https://james.tmstor.es/product/153653