Destination X is the newest game show on the BBC 🌍🚌

Destination X is the BBC’s latest game show.

Rob Brydon hosts the programme which mixes The Traitors and Race Across the World.

But will there be a second series of Destination X?

A second season of Destination X has reportedly been green-lit. The show debuted at the end of July and has proved a hit with viewers.

Rob Brydon hosts the game show, which is a mix of The Traitors and Race Across the World. The first season is continuing on BBC this month with episodes on Wednesday and Thursday.

But will the show be back for more episodes? Here’s all you need to know:

Will there be a Destination X series 2?

Rob Brydon gets ready for take-off as the host of Destination X, the new BBC game show (Picture: BBC/TwoFour)

The game show started back in the last week of July and has had viewers guessing from the off. Audiences are able to play along and attempt to work out where the bus is, at the same time as the contestants.

Based on a Belgian TV show, there is also an American version which aired earlier in 2025. Destination X will continue with two episodes per week on BBC One until the conclusion of season one.

Daily Star reports that the show has been renewed for a second series by the Beeb. According to the website, the decision is set to be announced later this month.

The BBC has not formally announced the recommission. But an insider told The Daily Star: “Everyone at the BBC thinks Destination X is a cracking show, so they want to bring it back in 2026.

“It’s a clear sign that they have faith it could become one of the biggest shows on TV.” The website adds that Rob Brydon will be offered a “big money deal” to return as host.

The next episode of Destination X is set to air on Wednesday (August 20) night. It will start at 9pm on BBC One/ iPlayer.

