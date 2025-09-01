Sheridan Smith stars in ITV drama I Fought the Law 📺

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I Fought the Law continues on ITV tonight (September 1).

BAFTA-winner Sheridan Smith leads the cast.

But is it based on a true story?

ITV’s latest drama will continue in just a few hours. Viewers will be able to catch another episode of I Fought the Law this evening.

Sheridan Smith leads the cast of the show, in her latest starring turn. She is a BAFTA award winning actor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has helped kick-off ITV’s autumn slate of dramas. The show will be broadcast at 9pm tonight (September 1) and is available on ITVX/ STV Player as well.

Is I Fought the Law based on a true story?

Sheridan Smith as Ann Ming in I Fought the Law | Hera Pictures/ITV

The show is inspired by one woman’s campaign to over-turn the double jeopardy law. Ann Ming took on the battle after the murder of her daughter Julia in 1989.

The law was over 800 years old and it took nearly 20 years for the family to see true justice. She documented the struggle in the non-fiction book For the Love of Julie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ann said: “My daughter’s killer was wrongfully acquitted, and I wasn’t going to let this law stand in my way of getting justice for Julie. I’m overwhelmed that Sheridan Smith will be playing me. Having such an iconic and talented actress portray me is truly wonderful.”

ITV to air documentary about the case

I Fought the Law will be followed by a documentary about the case. It is called I Fought The Law: The Ann Ming Story.

It will be narrated by Sheridan Smith and takes a detailed look at the case from Julie’s disappearance in 1989 until the murderer was retried and jailed for life in 2006, becoming the first person convicted under the changed law.

Featuring exclusive interviews with Ann, her family and friends, retired police officers, and other key individuals close to the story, the documentary will also include rare archive and images that tell the story of one mother’s unwavering resolve to get justice for her daughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The documentary shows Ann’s extraordinary campaign, her unshakable determination, and how her fight for justice has since helped secure other landmark convictions, including those of Stephen Lawrence's killers.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

ITVX Go ad-free on ITVX for just £5.99/month 🎬📺 (aff) £ 5.99 Buy now Buy now Fed up of ad breaks just as the drama heats up? 🍿 With ITVX Premium, you can binge your favourite box sets, BritBox exclusives and 100s more shows and films without the interruptions. From Love Island to Trigger Point, stream them all ad-free (on demand), download to watch offline 📲 and cancel any time – no strings attached. You’ll also unlock the entire BritBox catalogue – ideal for classic crime fans, royal documentaries and vintage soaps. 👑🕵️‍♂️ Start streaming ad-free from just £5.99/month or £59.99/year – get ITVX Premium here