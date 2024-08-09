Attention McFly fans! Everything you need to know if you are going to see McFly at The Piece Hall in Halifax

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chart-topping rockers McFly are set to perform at Halifax’s Piece Hall this weekend.

With seven UK number-one singles, seven Top 10 albums, countless sell-out tours and more than 10 million records sold worldwide, McFly will be taking to the stage on Saturday, August 10.

Here is everything you need to know about this weekend’s gig.

Who are the support acts?

State of Error are the special guests for Brit Award-winning McFly on Saturday, August 10.

Halifax three-piece State Of Error combine a diverse collection of influences to create infectious, melodic punk-rock set to a three-minute pop song backdrop.

With a hard earned reputation for energetic and charismatic live performances, the band have been a mainstay of the West Yorkshire alternative rock scene for 17 years.

What time do the doors open?

Doors open at 6pm for general admission, accessible and VIP balcony and Live at Lounge customers.

Last entry time is 8pm.

Anyone with a health issue, specific need, frontline shift workers or those who are unavoidably delayed should email [email protected].

The event will finish by approximately 11pm.

Getting inside the gig

All tickets are mobile entry so your phone is your ticket.

There are metal security arches at East Gate, South Gate and West Gate.

If you have specific medical needs that requires you to avoid the metal gates, take along an applicable certification and an alternative method will be adopted.

Medical help

First aid points will be clearly signed throughout the site.

Are children allowed?

Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult, and under 6s will not be permitted at the event.

Prams are not permitted.

What about the weather?

This is a standing outdoor evening concert and all concert-goers are advised to dress appropriately and be prepared if the ground is wet from rain in the days before the event.

Umbrellas are not allowed within the venue.

Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous.

The show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered should you chose to leave due to weather.

What you can and can’t take into the venue

Bags larger than an A4 piece of paper are not permitted. Rucksacks are not permitted, regardless of their size.

No portable furniture – inflatable or otherwise – is permitted.

Visitors cannot bring food and drink into the venue but there are vendors inside.

Water bottles are not permitted. There will be free drinking water available at the bars for all customers.

If you have a medical condition, then a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.

Several items are prohibited. These include umbrellas, perfume or aftershave, glass, alcohol, large cameras and recording equipment.

Any other item which may cause danger or disruption to the event or to other visitors, or any items which a performing artist, their management, or an organiser request are prohibited are also not allowed.

There are no storage facilities at the venue and the venue says it is not responsible for any prohibited items surrendered at entry.

Is the concert cashless?

All food concessions, plus Piece Hall-operated bars and the merchandise stall are cashless. The independent bars inside may accept cash.

Readmittance policy

Once you leave the venue, you will not be allowed back in.

For more information visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk