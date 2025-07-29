Things to do in Halifax in the school holidays: Families invited to Halifax mum and son's art exhibition exploring SEND diagnosis journey
Lucy Arden and her son will be undertaking an artist residency at Everybody Arts, at Shaw Lodge Mills, this week.
‘Climbing a Mountain Every Day’ will explore the process of seeking a diagnosis for Dyslexia, ADHD, or Autism.
Using the format of a life-sized board game - inspired by Snakes and Ladders, Monopoly and It’s a Knockout - the work charts the emotional and difficult terrain of navigating overwhelming and slow systems.
The installation will evolve throughout the week and people are being invited to take a look during open afternoons tomorrow (July 30) and Thursday (July 31) between 1pm and 4pm.
There, people will be able to engage with the work, ask questions, and reflect on the themes it brings up.
For more information visit https://www.everybodyarts.org.uk/exhibitions/residency-lucy-arden