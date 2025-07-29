A Halifax mum and her son are creating a playful, thought-provoking art installation together – and people are being invited to take a look.

Lucy Arden and her son will be undertaking an artist residency at Everybody Arts, at Shaw Lodge Mills, this week.

‘Climbing a Mountain Every Day’ will explore the process of seeking a diagnosis for Dyslexia, ADHD, or Autism.

Using the format of a life-sized board game - inspired by Snakes and Ladders, Monopoly and It’s a Knockout - the work charts the emotional and difficult terrain of navigating overwhelming and slow systems.

The installation takes place all week

The installation will evolve throughout the week and people are being invited to take a look during open afternoons tomorrow (July 30) and Thursday (July 31) between 1pm and 4pm.

There, people will be able to engage with the work, ask questions, and reflect on the themes it brings up.

For more information visit https://www.everybodyarts.org.uk/exhibitions/residency-lucy-arden