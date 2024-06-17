Eid ul Adha 2024: Eid Mubarak message as people celebrate across Halifax and the rest of Calderdale

By Sarah Fitton
Published 17th Jun 2024, 08:00 BST
All across Calderdale, people are celebrating Eid ul Adha.

The festival comes at the end of Dhul Qa’Dah and is identified by the sighting of the new moon.

This year, the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah 1445 started in the UK on June 8.

This is a very special month for Muslims as it is a time when the annual Hajj – a pilgrimage – takes place, seeing millions of Muslims visit the holy site of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

Nadeem Mir,  chair of Calderdale Council of Mosques

The end of the pilgrimage is celebrated by the festival of Eid ul Adha.

This year, this was celebrated by those completing the Hajj and those who follow Saudi Arabia moon sighting yesterday. The majority of mosques in Calderdale follow the sighting of the moon in the UK and Morocco and will celebrate Eid today.

Nadeem Mir, chair of Calderdale Council of Mosques, said: “Eid is all about children and families, sharing gifts and socialising.

"It is not just about your own family but making sure families that don’t have the funds to celebrate Eid are given money to buy new clothes and gifts.

“This allows them to celebrate this special day together.

"This year our prayers are to ease the suffering of the oppressed and bring peace to all.

"Wishing you all Eid Mubarak.”

