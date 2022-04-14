Deja-vu in the Midlands as Brighouse Town Women fight back to stun Wolverhampton Wanderers

Leah Embley. Pic: Ray Spencer

In Sunday's 2-2 stalemate against West Bromwich Albion, Town conceded two early goals only to net twice in the latter stages to earn a point.

And it was a case of deja-vu for the travelling fans on Wednesday night when Town travelled to Molineux to face champions Wolves.

An own goal and Marie Gauntlett's strike left Brighouse trailing with only half an hour played.

But once again, the West Midlands' half-time oranges worked their magic on Town and Leah Embley pulled one back with five minutes left.