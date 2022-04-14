Deja-vu in the Midlands as Brighouse Town Women fight back to stun Wolverhampton Wanderers
For the second successive game, Brighouse Town Women fought back from two goals down to earn a dramatic 2-2 draw in the National League Northern Premier.
In Sunday's 2-2 stalemate against West Bromwich Albion, Town conceded two early goals only to net twice in the latter stages to earn a point.
And it was a case of deja-vu for the travelling fans on Wednesday night when Town travelled to Molineux to face champions Wolves.
An own goal and Marie Gauntlett's strike left Brighouse trailing with only half an hour played.
But once again, the West Midlands' half-time oranges worked their magic on Town and Leah Embley pulled one back with five minutes left.
The late. late show continued into injury time when Imogen Williams grabbed a dramatic equaliser for seventh-placed Town.