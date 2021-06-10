Former Halifax striker Wayne Allison hails the value of coaching for positive change

Wayne Allison. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

A coach himself with Chester, Bury, Tranmere Rovers and Bradford, and on the board at UK Coaching, Allison has seen first-hand the exceptional and often undervalued work that coaches across the nation do.

As Southgate stood firm on issues of moral importance to his squad while simultaneously calling on fans to get behind the team - Allison sees this coaching leadership as the future for positive change.

“Leadership is one of the core values of coaching – positive and productive things happen when you can provide people with the right education, the right support for their development,” he said.

“I believe that coaches are fundamental to the recovery of our nation. We know they are at the centre of communities because grassroots clubs are the heartbeat of sport.

“The coaching workforce has shown tremendous resilience throughout the pandemic, and now moving forward as we rebuild, we are seeing the same innovation, creativity, and adaptability that has helped people through some of the most difficult times in recent memory. People never forget coaches that have had a profound impact on their lives.”

Allison is not alone on the value he places on coaches. New research from UK Coaching has shown the vital work coaches deliver is being understood and appreciated more than ever, with over two thirds (69%) of the nation believing it is important for society to value the role that coaches and instructors play in keeping local communities active. And with so many coaches at the top making a visible impact, he believes it is essential grassroots coaches are supported and invested in also, to ensure the impact of coaching is felt in every community.

“Any support that empowers our coaches and helps them continue to deliver the brilliant work they are doing is hugely positive,” he said.