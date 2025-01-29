Ben Tibbs scored a hat-trick for Halifax Panthers against Thatto Heath Crusaders. Photo by Simon Hall.

Halifax Panthers have set up a meeting with Super League outfit Catalans Dragons in the Challenge Cup for the second consecutive season - and they will have had two weeks to prepare for the tasty prospect.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fax have an upcoming blank weekend following their 48-6 triumph over National Conference League outfit Thatto Heath Crusaders at The Shay last Sunday.

And that now sets up another visit to West Yorkshire for the French side next weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if the free weekend was good for his side by the Halifax Panthers’ club website, Kyle Eastmond said:

“You can get the right work done during the week, I think for us, with the size of the squad that we’ve got, it’s important that we do manage the players the right way.

“It’s not the end of the world that we don’t play this weekend, but it’s more important for the staff to get the training week right and get the right amount into the lads.”

Fax’s Challenge Cup success over the Crusaders saw Owen McCarron and Brad Graham make their competitive debuts, while Will Calcott returned from his long spell on the sidelines.

Eastmond said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am really pleased with all three of them. Owen did a lot of work. He was shot to pieces at the end. It’s good for him to get those minutes under his belt.

“Brad came on and he did make an impact. He went about his business quietly and did some good stuff.

“Cally coming back after a year out, I thought he was outstanding. Collisions, carrying the ball, wanting to stay out there longer than he was meant to.

“Fair play to him, it was good to have him back.”

On the overall performance and result, he added:

“Happy to get the job done and move on. The most important thing is to win the game and that is what we did. I thought there was some decent stuff out there in some tough conditions against a good side. There is plenty to work on, which is the important thing.

“You have got to respect Thatto Heath, they had the right mindset to take us on. I was really happy with the second half in terms of our energy and putting the ball in the right areas.”