Here are the most read stories of the week on www.halifaxcourier.co.ukplaceholder image
Here are the most read stories of the week on www.halifaxcourier.co.uk

Here are the most read stories of the week on www.halifaxcourier.co.uk

By Abigail Kellett
Published 27th Jun 2025, 11:30 BST
From a popular pub closing to pictures inside the new town centre B&M, here are the stories that have had Halifax Courier readers talking this week.

Here are the links to these week’s most read stories:

What's happening to The Railway – Landlady announces she is shutting her Halifax pub that has been 'hub of the community'

What was going on in Siddal – More details from fire service after air ambulance called to Halifax

Piece Hall could start charging for visitors to use their toilets after Trust records £700,000 loss in latest accounts due to "significant financial challenges"

Here are the season ticket prices of every club in the National League for the 2025-26 campaign

'I sold my London ticket instantly' say Deftones fans queuing up to see their heroes in Halifax

See inside Halifax's new B&M store as it opens up on Market Street

Photos and video as explosion destroys Halifax house, neighbours told to leave their homes and streets sealed off

What is being filmed in Halifax – Signs go up around Halifax showing TV cast including Peep Show stars and crew where to go as filming starts

A landlady who has owned a popular Halifax pub for nearly 20 years is shutting its doors and putting it up for sale. The Railway, on Nursery Lane in Ovenden, will be open until the end of July before closing down.

1. The Railway to shut

A landlady who has owned a popular Halifax pub for nearly 20 years is shutting its doors and putting it up for sale. The Railway, on Nursery Lane in Ovenden, will be open until the end of July before closing down. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Emergency services scrambled to Siddal last Friday. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were deployed to help a man who had fallen.

2. Emergency services in Siddal

Emergency services scrambled to Siddal last Friday. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were deployed to help a man who had fallen. Photo: Matthew Brooke

Photo Sales
Visitors to the Piece Hall in Halifax could be charged for using the toilets at the historic landmark after the Trust who run the venue recorded a £700,000 loss in its latest accounts. The new accounts for the Piece Hall, which reopened in 2017 after a multi-million pound restoration project on the historic Grade I-listed site, cover the 18 months to September 30, 2024.

3. The Piece Hall

Visitors to the Piece Hall in Halifax could be charged for using the toilets at the historic landmark after the Trust who run the venue recorded a £700,000 loss in its latest accounts. The new accounts for the Piece Hall, which reopened in 2017 after a multi-million pound restoration project on the historic Grade I-listed site, cover the 18 months to September 30, 2024. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
We take a look at the season ticket prices for every club in the National League for the 2025-26 campaign.

4. Season ticket prices

We take a look at the season ticket prices for every club in the National League for the 2025-26 campaign. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxB&MNational League
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice