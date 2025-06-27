Here are the most read stories of the week on www.halifaxcourier.co.uk

Here are the links to these week’s most read stories:
What's happening to The Railway – Landlady announces she is shutting her Halifax pub that has been 'hub of the community'
Piece Hall could start charging for visitors to use their toilets after Trust records £700,000 loss in latest accounts due to "significant financial challenges"
Photos and video as explosion destroys Halifax house, neighbours told to leave their homes and streets sealed off
What is being filmed in Halifax – Signs go up around Halifax showing TV cast including Peep Show stars and crew where to go as filming starts
