Here are the most read stories of the week on www.halifaxcourier.co.uk

3 . The Piece Hall

Visitors to the Piece Hall in Halifax could be charged for using the toilets at the historic landmark after the Trust who run the venue recorded a £700,000 loss in its latest accounts. The new accounts for the Piece Hall, which reopened in 2017 after a multi-million pound restoration project on the historic Grade I-listed site, cover the 18 months to September 30, 2024. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald